Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a deceased government employee from Alot seeking justice for the last 16 years and sitting on an indefinite strike since November 29 in front of the sub-divisional magistrate's office, called off their peaceful protest after getting assurance from the former MP Premchand Guddu on Thursday.

An elderly woman along with her two sons was sitting on an indefinite dharna since November 29 requesting the government to resolve their grievances about the settlement of the pension case and compassionate appointment to the son of the deceased government employee.

MP Guddu talked with Ramesh Varra’s wife Shantabai and sons Premkumar and Keerti on phone and assured them of complete help from his side.

The SDM advised them to end their strike, but they were firm on their decision and still continued with their protest on Wednesday evening. They had said that the strike will continue until their demand is resolved.

Former MP Guddu discussed the whole matter with the Ratlam collector on Tuesday in this regard. Prem Varra and family members were informed by SDM Manisha Vaskale about the GPF, DPF, PF amount of clerk Ramesh Kumar Varra at the tehsil office on Thursday.