e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Former MP promises help

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Follow us on

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): Family members of a deceased government employee from Alot seeking justice for the last 16 years and sitting on an indefinite strike since November 29 in front of the sub-divisional magistrate's office, called off their peaceful protest after getting assurance from the former MP Premchand Guddu on Thursday.

An elderly woman along with her two sons was sitting on an indefinite dharna since November 29 requesting the government to resolve their grievances about the settlement of the pension case and compassionate appointment to the son of the deceased government employee.

MP Guddu talked with Ramesh Varra’s wife Shantabai and sons Premkumar and Keerti on phone and assured them of complete help from his side.

The SDM advised them to end their strike, but they were firm on their decision and still continued with their protest on Wednesday evening. They had said that the strike will continue until their demand is resolved.

Former MP Guddu discussed the whole matter with the Ratlam collector on Tuesday in this regard. Prem Varra and family members were informed by SDM Manisha Vaskale about the GPF, DPF, PF amount of clerk Ramesh Kumar Varra at the tehsil office on Thursday.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Madhya Pradesh: Ratlam district police bag first spot in CCTNS ranking

Madhya Pradesh: 'CM Jan Seva Abhiyan aims to change lives of poor'in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: 'CM Jan Seva Abhiyan aims to change lives of poor'in Sendhwa

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Deceased government employee's family calls off indefinite strike in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Clash erupts over temple land, case registered in Alot

Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on cam misbehaving, using derogatory language in Barwani

Madhya Pradesh: Cop caught on cam misbehaving, using derogatory language in Barwani