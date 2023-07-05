Madhya Pradesh: Death Of 17-Yr-Old Boy At Rajshree Hosp Due To Medical Negligence

Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Angered by the fact that no action had been taken against the doctors of Rajshree Hospital, located at Rambagh, in the case of the death of a 17-year-old boy due to medical negligence, family members and community members of the deceased staged demonstration at Regal Square on Tuesday.

The agitators demanded action against the accused doctors and also their arrest.

The health department has already sealed the hospital after finding various anomalies in the hospital including no registration, and a stock of expired medicines. During the inspection, the officials were left shocked by the conditions in the hospital as the OT, ICU, wards and other areas were filled with dirt and filth and to top it all the hospital didn’t have any MBBS doctor associated with it. Thus they decided to seal the hospital immediately.

A complaint of medical negligence death against the hospital was lodged during the ‘Jansunvai’ on which collector Ilayaraja T directed the Health Department officials to constitute a committee and probe the matter and conduct an inspection.

“The hospital was full of dirt and filth. Norms of registration, maintenance of OT, wards, and others were not being followed. Moreover, the hospital had no MBBS doctor associated and those working there were unani medicine practitioners,” the officials said, “adding expired drugs were also found in the hospital.”

Chief medical and health officer Dr BS Saitya said, “The hospital was functional without any registration. Various anomalies were found after which the hospital was sealed.”