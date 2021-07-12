Madhya Pradesh: Deadman in Chhattarpur comes to life at his last rites

Chhattarpur: A bizarre incident came to light on Monday in which a 96-year-old man rose to life at his last rites. The kin of the elderly man assumed him to be dead and performed cow worship and informed the relatives that he was dead. Meanwhile, the old man woke up and started shouting, “I’m still alive.”

The 96-year-old man, Mansukh Kushwaha, of Chandla Road in front of the Irrigation Colony of Chhatarpur (Lavkushnagar city) had been suffering from several ailments for the past two years. He often used to survive for days only on water, said his family members. On Monday, Mansukh got so weak that they assumed him to be dead. They performed his cow worship (a ritual done when a man is assumed to be dead or is about to die). They informed the relatives about it and they all gathered for his last rites.

In the meantime, the elderly voiced, “I’m still alive.” The relatives who had gathered around went back to their homes in shock.

According to the relatives, Mansukh had been feeling weak due to his failing health for the past few days, because of which they assumed he was dead. At present, his health was fine, they added.

The story of Mansukh Kushwaha’s life was that of endless struggle, according to the family. About eight decades ago, when Mansukh came to live in the middle of the forest, the place used to swarm with wild animals. He maintained his family by farming.