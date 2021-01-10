Madhya Pradesh: Dead crows, dogs at Khandwa railway station trigger panic among people, buried as per protocol

Khandwa: Amid bird flu spread, a large number of crows and three dogs were found dead in and around Khandwa railway station on Sunday, triggering panic among people. According to information, two dogs were found dead on platform number 5 while one was found dead in station premises.

Railway head ticket collector Anil Soni first the reported matter to veterinary department after he spotted two carcasses on platform. Later, during sanitisation, sanitation workers found one more carcass in station premises.

The incident occurred at a time when concerns have been raised over whether infection caused by Sars-CoV2-2 virus can be transmitted between animals and humans. Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS- CoV-2) is the virus strain that causes Covid, a respiratory illness.

Veterinary doctors and Khandwa municipality officers rushed to the spot and picked up carcasses from the premise. Some people at the railway station claimed that they saw few dogs eating dead crows as four crows were found dead on platform.