Madhya Pradesh: DD to air special education programme ‘Class Room’ for board students

A special educational TV programme ‘Class Room’ for board students will be telecasted on Doordarshan channel from Monday i.e. May 11, which has been organised and coordinated by the School education department.

School education department (Indore) joint director Manish Verma said, “We cannot risk losing a year for students due to lockdown, hence, we are running programmes for students to catch up on syllabus and get started with the basics of studies.”

Through the programme, regular classes will be run for all the private and government school students by experts. The programme will air 5 days a week, Monday to Friday, twice a day.

“Internet issues and lack of facilities often hinders online education, so we are now conducting classes even via Doordarshan so that students in villages and remote areas can also attend classes and utilise lockdown period properly,” Verma said.

He added that the programmes and lectures are being prepared in collaboration with Doordarshan on thematic concepts for 10th and 12th classes. “The one-hour lecture includes videos and other engaging content to keep the student engaged while making learning easier with conceptual demonstrations,” Verma said.

Programmes will be broadcast every day from 12 pm to 1 pm for class 10th and 3 pm to 4 pm for class 12th.

Apart from these Doordarshan programmes, the School education department is also providing class-wise and subject-wise interesting educational material to students through radio, WhatsApp and local cable TV.

Students can continue their studies by attending these lectures and learning ahead without wasting the lockdown time. In addition, the department has also asked the parents to allow the children to use radio, TV, mobile at the time of broadcasting the program and to provide the children with a study-friendly environment at home.