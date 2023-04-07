Madhya Pradesh: Dattigaon lays foundation stone of development works in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet minister and Alirajpur in-charge Rajvardhan Singh Dattigaon is on two-day visit to inaugurate development works in the district.

He laid foundation stones under Nal Jal Yojana, Ladli Behna Schemes, PMAY, Sambal Yojana and other government-oriented schemes.

He also addressed a press conference at district circuit house. Dattigaon said that several development works were being carried out in the district by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on public demand. Compared to many districts, the pace of progress in Alirajpur was highest.

Speaking on employment among youths, he said that Mahua plant inaugurated in Katthiwada would provide jobs to youth of the region.

Addressing Ladli Behna Yojana, Dattigaon told reporters that Yojana volunteers were helping beneficiaries fill the form. The number of Ladli Behna registrations were also increasing, said Dattigaon.

He also gave relevant answers to questions related to assembly elections and allegations of corruption on district health department.