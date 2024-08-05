Madhya Pradesh: Dark Fibers To Take ‘Faster Than 5G Services’ To Underserved Regions | Representative Image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In a significant development for telecommunications in the country, broadband and mobile networks are set to expand into remote and mountainous regions of Madhya Pradesh, leveraging the infrastructure of MP Power Transmission Company.

Eight dark fiber pairs of Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) installed on transmission towers in these areas have been leased to major telecom operators, promising to enhance internet connectivity and data transfer speeds.

Big telecom companies such as Jio, Airtel, CC, and World Communication have each secured two pairs of these dark fibers through an open tender process. The initiative follows MP Transco successful petition to the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission, which granted conditional approval for leasing the fibers. This move is expected to facilitate the rollout of 5G internet services in previously underserved regions.

Faster than 5G data speeds

The leased dark fibers promise data transmission at the speed of light, surpassing the capabilities of traditional 5G networks. Each pair of fibers allocated to the telecom companies will be dedicated to data traffic—one for incoming and the other for outgoing—ensuring uninterrupted connectivity across countless channels. The transmission company retains four fiber pairs for its operational needs, while the remaining four have been leased to private entities.

What’s OPGW Technology?

Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) is a specialized cable that combines grounding and communication functions in overhead power lines. The high-speed data capabilities of the optical fibers can be utilized by third parties for interconnectivity. Currently, MP Transco has integrated 24 fiber pairs into its 11,000 km power transmission network across the state.

Significant financial gains

The leasing of these transmission lines is projected to generate an additional annual income of Rs 70 crore for the transmission company. To sustain this venture, the company is seeking to bolster its workforce, submitting proposals for the recruitment of additional line staff to manage and maintain the leased lines.

The advent of this technology is poised to transform Madhya Pradesh into a pivotal location for data centers. The state’s strategic position makes it ideal for data transfer across India, and several companies are expressing interest in capitalizing on these fiber optic connections. Notably, a Canadian firm is contemplating a data center in Indore, expected to cost around 500 crore rupees and create employment for 1,000 to 1,200 professionals.

Advantage MP!

