Madhya Pradesh: Cycle rally held to raise voters’ awareness

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): To spread voter awareness ahead of Assembly bypoll, 2021, a cycle rally was organised under SVEEP in Udaigarh.

Under the direction of collector and district election officer Manoj Pushp the rally was flagged off by Janpad Panchayat CEO Pawan Shah.

The rally started from Utkrisht Ground complex and concluded at Tanki Complex via Bus Stand, Main Road. A large number of officers-employees, school students who participated in the rally encouraged people and raised slogans to cast their vote.

CEO Janpad Panchayat Shah, district sports officer Santra Ninama, BEO Girdhar Thackeray, principal Ayesha Qureshi also encouraged people to vote.

An oath of voter awareness was administered to the gathering. DPC Dr MK Dwivedi, Avinash Vaghela, BEO Solanki, CDPO Rakhi Baria along with Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Education Department, Revenue Department, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Women and Child Development Department, Police Department among others were present.

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 02:01 AM IST