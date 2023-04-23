 Madhya Pradesh: Cyber fraudsters clone Instagram account of Burhanpur SP
FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, April 23, 2023, 11:31 PM IST
Burhanpur (Madhya Pradesh): Cyber fraudsters are no longer targeting only gullible people with their ‘easy to fall in trap’ tricks, even IPS officers are becoming victims. In the latest incident, a hacker targeted the Instagram account of Burhanpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Rahul Kumar Lodha. Lodha lodged a complaint with the cyber-crime wing of the district, against unknown persons for creating a clone of his Instagram account and demanding money from persons who are on his friends list.

As soon as SP Lodha came to know about this, he appealed to people not to make any transaction if they get any such request on their account regarding transfer of money. He also said that such people should be carefully handled with. He asked people to contact the cyber team or him if they get any request in which the person on the other side demands money by using his clone ID.

After getting the complaint, the cyber team will be engaged in tracing the hackers. Notably, the act of asking for money by making a clone ID is not new. In the past, many similar incidents were reported from different places, where miscreants targeted peoples’ social media accounts and demanded money from persons in their friends list which they ‘obliged’ and fell prey to the fraudsters’ vicious designs.

