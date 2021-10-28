Madhya Pradesh: Customers lapping up highness CB350 bike

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The high-performance premium class bike Highness CB350 is in great demand at the Big Wing showrooms of Shyam Honda during the festive season. There is tremendous enthusiasm among the customers for test rides and booking of this great looks and performance bike at Shubh Muhurta.

Vishal Pamnani of Shyam Honda said that this bike is available in great dual-tone colours at the Big Wing showroom in Vijayanagar. Shyam Honda Big Wing is the first choice for buyers of premium top-line bikes of Honda not only in Indore but across the state.

Honda Big Wing Top Line is a unique channel specially designed for new age new customers which is designed to deliver world-class and unmatched experience of Sales, Service, Model Info, Booking to Delivery, Riding Gear, and Accessories.

This 350 cc class motorcycle is the perfect amalgamation of great performance and comfortable riding. Specially attractive finance and loan schemes have also been introduced for the customers on the auspicious occasion of festivals, which is getting excellent response from the customers.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 01:55 AM IST