Madhya Pradesh: Inflation is increasing like PM’s beard, says Kamalnath

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Kamalnath targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the continuous increasing in fuel prices. He compared the inflation rate with the PM’s beard.

Nath said, “Those beard man who is sitting in Delhi, the length of his bread increases as the fuel prices rises.” He further said that inflation has now been affecting the people. The materials in the plates of people have now been decreased.

He made the above remark while addressing public gathering in Burhanpur ahead of by-polls in the state.

He also targeted state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that Chouhan is a good actor, he knows acting. He used to make false announcement and mislead public.

The election in the three constituencies of the state Prithvipur, Raigaon (SC) and Jobat (ST) is scheduled to take place on October 30. The counting of votes and announcement of results will be on November 2.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:43 PM IST