Madhya Pradesh: Timber mafia attacks foerst guard in Utila forest

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gang of mafia illegally cutting forest wood attacked the forest guard and his team in the forest of Utila.

According to SP Gwalior Amit Sanghi, the mafia attacked the forest guard who went to stop them who were illegally chopping wood in the forest.

The incident happened in the forests of Utila. Chhatrapal Arya of Ashok Colony is a forest guard and is currently posted in Utila.

Chhatrapal on Wednesday received information that some people are illegally cutting trees and carrying wood in the forest. He, along with his team reached the spot and tried to stop the mafias. The mafias started abusing Chhatrapal and launched an attack.

Chhtrapal managed to escape and immediately reached Utila Police station. Police immediately raided with force and investigated for the miscreants.

On the complaint of the forest guard, the police have registered a case. The forest department staff has confiscated the cut wood.

Notably, the forest department's staff of the forest of Utila in the Gwalior countryside is troubled by the timber mafia of Tiholi. Reports of theft and illegal cutting of wood if often reported.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 03:01 PM IST