Madhya Pradesh: Customers get opportunity to buy organic food under one roof

Collector and Zila Panchayat CEO inspect the organic items at the first divisional haat in Ujjain on Sunday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The first organic Divisional Haat Bazaar was organised here on Sunday. The market of organic vegetables, fruits, pulses and grains came under one roof at the Divisional Haat Bazaar. A large number of people reached the Haat Bazaar to see and buy organic products. However, the percentage of sales remained low. Now every Sunday there will be a fair of organic products in Haat Bazaar.

Production has increased with the help of chemical fertilisers but it has also brought diseases along with it. Due to this, people have started returning towards organic products. Even in Ujjain, farmers have now started doing organic farming. They are selling their products on their own.

Collector Asheesh Singh and Zila Panchayat CEO Ankita Dhakre decided to set up an organic market every week in the divisional haat bazaar.

Farmers reached with fruits, vegetables, pulses and grains. Even though the cost of organic products was high, people bought them. In this regard, farmer Knahaiyyalal Moghe said that he has been doing organic farming for about 15 years. Earlier, he used to sell his products through Bhopal.