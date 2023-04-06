Madhya Pradesh: CRPF hold band performance to commemorate “Shaurya Diwas” in Neemuch

FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the “Shaurya Diwas” of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a musical band performance of patriotic songs was organised at Saradar Gate by Neemuch CRPF group centre on Thursday.

“Shaurya Diwas” of CRPF is commemorated on April 9. They paid tribute to CRPF soldiers who fought for the country in 1965 in Gujarat. CRPF wanted to inculcate patriotism among common men. Hence, they conducted the programme.

On April 9th 1965 a small contingent of CRPF successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani Brigade on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch of Gujarat. They had defeated 34 Pakistani soldiers and captured four alive. In this conflict, six valiant CRPF men also attained martyrdom.

Never in the history of military battles have a handful of policemen fought back a full-fledged infantry Brigade in such a manner. As a tribute to the saga of the brave men of the force, the mentioned date is befittingly celebrated as “Shaurya Diwas."

