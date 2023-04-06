 Madhya Pradesh: CRPF hold band performance to commemorate “Shaurya Diwas” in Neemuch
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: CRPF hold band performance to commemorate “Shaurya Diwas” in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: CRPF hold band performance to commemorate “Shaurya Diwas” in Neemuch

CRPF wanted to inculcate patriotism among common men. Hence, they conducted the programme.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, April 06, 2023, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): To mark the “Shaurya Diwas” of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a musical band performance of patriotic songs was organised at Saradar Gate by Neemuch CRPF group centre on Thursday.

“Shaurya Diwas” of CRPF is commemorated on April 9. They paid tribute to CRPF soldiers who fought for the country in 1965 in Gujarat. CRPF wanted to inculcate patriotism among common men. Hence, they conducted the programme.

On April 9th 1965 a small contingent of CRPF successfully fought and repulsed an attack by a Pakistani Brigade on Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch of Gujarat. They had defeated 34 Pakistani soldiers and captured four alive. In this conflict, six valiant CRPF men also attained martyrdom.

Never in the history of military battles have a handful of policemen fought back a full-fledged infantry Brigade in such a manner. As a tribute to the saga of the brave men of the force, the mentioned date is befittingly celebrated as “Shaurya Diwas."

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Two held for duping gold loan officer in Neemuch
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: CRPF hold band performance to commemorate “Shaurya Diwas” in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: CRPF hold band performance to commemorate “Shaurya Diwas” in Neemuch

Madhya Pradesh: Two peddlers arrested with 370 grams MDMA drugs in Mandsaur

Madhya Pradesh: Two peddlers arrested with 370 grams MDMA drugs in Mandsaur

Lady sarpanch, her husband dragged, beaten by her deputy, husband in Khargone

Lady sarpanch, her husband dragged, beaten by her deputy, husband in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar PIC passed annual budget

Madhya Pradesh: Dhar PIC passed annual budget

Madhya Pradesh: 40 people suffer from food poisoning after consuming 'Matka Kulfi' in Renuka Mata...

Madhya Pradesh: 40 people suffer from food poisoning after consuming 'Matka Kulfi' in Renuka Mata...