Madhya Pradesh: Cross Country Competition-2023 Organised At CRPF Camp

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Inter Group Centre/Battalion (Operational Level) Cross Country Competition-2023 was organised in camp premises of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Group Centre, Neemuch, on Thursday.

The grand inauguration ceremony was performed in presence of chief guest Deputy Inspector General of Police (CRPF Group Centre), Neemuch. Four battalion (CRPF), 41 Battalion, RAF-107 Battalion, 123rd Battalion, Group Centre and jawans from Bhopal/Gwalior also participated in the competition. The main objective was to maintain sports spirit and awareness towards sports.

In the prize distribution function, Commandant (CTC) Ved Prakash was the chief guest. He presented overall trophies to the winners and runners-up. He also extended best wishes to winners for their upcoming competition. Runners of 107 R.A.F Battalion bagged first prize in the competition. All veteran officials of CRPF (Neemuch Station) also attended the event. The participants of this competition were selected for sector level cross country competition scheduled to be held at Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

