Madhya Pradesh: Crops loss in Mandsaur due to frost, officials begin a survey

Mandsaur: Following the directives issued by the district collector Manoj Pushp, team of the agriculture department, horticulture led by sub-divisional magistrates from Garoth, Seetamau began a survey of damaged crops due to frost.

Earlier, monday night spelled trouble for farmers after rabi crops bent after a layer of ice accumulated on them due to frost. Farmers said crop damage is sure as frost will impede plants’ growth.

The rabi crops like wheat, grams, coriander, garlic, isabgol, cumin, peas, mustard, fenugreek, opium and masoor have been sown in more than two lakh hectares of land in the Mandsaur district. “The condition of crops was normal and growth was good but due to coldwave and frost, crops are sure to be damaged,” a farmer said.