Madhya Pradesh: Crops loss in Mandsaur due to frost, officials begin a survey

Mandsaur: Following the directives issued by the district collector Manoj Pushp, team of the agriculture department, horticulture led by sub-divisional magistrates from Garoth, Seetamau began a survey of damaged crops due to frost.
Earlier, monday night spelled trouble for farmers after rabi crops bent after a layer of ice accumulated on them due to frost. Farmers said crop damage is sure as frost will impede plants’ growth.
The rabi crops like wheat, grams, coriander, garlic, isabgol, cumin, peas, mustard, fenugreek, opium and masoor have been sown in more than two lakh hectares of land in the Mandsaur district. “The condition of crops was normal and growth was good but due to coldwave and frost, crops are sure to be damaged,” a farmer said.
There are reports of loss to horticulture crops in Garoth, Bhanpura, and Sitamau too. Majesara village farmer Shivsharan Singh Sisodia said wheat, grams, peas, and masoor crops will be damaged more.
Respective village patwaris were also present during the survey work along with the farmers. According to additional district collector Babulal Kochle, joint director of agriculture Ajit Singh Rathore, a survey has been started on the instructions of the collector. The report will be received soon.
Action will be taken as per the instructions of the government. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia, Garoth MLA Devi Lal Dhakad has asked the agriculture minister and the district administration to give relief to the farmers due to damage to crops.
According to information, rabi crops in Patela, Nimbod, Tajakhedi, Dehri, Karju, Semliya, Dalauda, Binakhedi, Akodada, Dhundhadka, Botalganj, Maliya Kherkheda, Bani, Bhalot villages have been harmed due to frost and cold waves. Farmers from Malhargarh, Pipliya have demanded immediate surveys and relief funds. Mandsaur MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodia has expressed concern for farmers and has made Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan aware of the situation through social media. Mandsaur district collector Manoj Pushp said he is taking information from the agriculture, horticulture, and revenue departments in this regard will take action accordingly.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)