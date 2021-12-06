Madhya Pradesh: Crocodile rescued from farmland, released in the Gandhi Sagar Dam

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A fully grown crocodile was rescued from a farmland in Pal Nagra village, near Alot town of Ratlam district, late on Sunday night, sources said on Monday.

The reptile was spotted by a farmer, Prahlad Singh Parihar, who alerted the local police and forest department.

Upon getting information, a team of the local police and forest department rushed to the village. It took them several hours to rescue the reptile. It was later taken to the Gandhi Sagar sanctuary and released in the waters.

Crocodiles are found in the Gandhi Sagar Dam. 'They (crocodiles) are usually not spotted in Ratlam district. Itís believed that the reptile had reached there from the Gandhi Sagar Dam,' a forest official said.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 10:16 PM IST