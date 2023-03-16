Madhya Pradesh: Criminal with Rs 9k reward held after seven months in Neemuch

Representative Image

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Kukdeshwar police have arrested a thief (carrying Rs 9,000 cash rewards) involved in three incidents of thefts who was absconding for 7 months. The police have also recovered stolen things from his possession.

The action was taken as a part of a campaign run by SP Suraj Kumar Verma. As per a report, complainant Pawan Khati said some unidentified thieves broke open the lock of a house located at Kukdeshwar in June, 2022 night and made away with precious jewellery and cash.

A case under sections 457 and 380 of the IPC was registered at the police station. In another case, A resident named Lal Singh Dangi reported that thieves (wearing masks) barged into his house at New Kundala in June, 2022 and fled with cash and jewellery.

Based on the report, a case was registered against unidentified miscreants. In yet another case, resident Sanjay Soni made a complaint that some miscreants broke into Jayshree Jewelers Shop at Neem Chowk and made away with jewellery and cash.

Police launched an investigation into the three cases and had arrested three accused earlier. During the manhunt, accused Ajay Bachda (absconding for 7 months) was arrested. Search for other accomplices is on.