Madhya Pradesh: Crime Branch helps two cyber fraud victims to recover their lost money

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Crime Branch on Tuesday helped two cyber fraud victims in recovering the money they had been cheated online by fraudsters.

Police officials said that victim Yogesh Verma complained that he had been cheated with Rs 1,15,999 by an unidentified person online.

Police said that Yogesh called a customer care number of a travel website but his call was received by the fraudster. The accused convinced the victim to allow him access to his mobile through a screen sharing application. The accused accessed the mobile phone and using the account details and other details of the victim he opened a Rs 50,000 fixed deposit and also ordered items worth Rs 65,999 from an online shopping website. Police contacted the respective companies and recovered the cheated money.

In another case of fraud, the victim was cheated with Rs 70,000. The victim Gopal Gupta complained that the accused had cheated him in the name of an insurance policy.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 02:20 AM IST