Madhya Pradesh: Cremation in open add to Katarra villagers’ woes

GUNA: People of Kitarra village, under gram panchayat Simrod of Guna district, are forced to cremate their loved ones in the open.

The villagers are upset and full of resentment as they don’t have basic facilities. Tall claims made by the government of providing good facilities in rural areas fall flat when such cases come to light. People are already troubled by the pandemic.

The villagers are forced to cremate bodies in the open or in their fields. Despite repeated demand of crematorium, authorities have turned a blind eye and refused to lend ears to their woes, said a villager. A villager said that rain during cremation adds to their woes. The villagers have been facing this issue for years but their demand was yet to be fulfilled.