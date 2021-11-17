Madhya Pradesh: Covid warriors to be rewarded on completion of 100% Vaccination

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Barwani District Collector Shivraj Singh Verma, during a review meet instructed that all Covid warriors will be rewarded once 100% vaccination is achieved in the district.

He said that those guilty of negligence during the vaccination drive will be punished. Families who have received both the doses of vaccination will stand a chance to win a mobile phone for which a lucky draw will be held on December 2.

He asked officials to motivate people to get both doses of vaccination. A mega vaccination campaign is being held on Wednesday and Saturday across the entire district. Three Auxiliary nurse-midwife, Aganwadi workers and ASHA workers have been proposed to be rewarded on completing the target of the second dose in the district. All the SHGs will also be rewarded for getting 100% Vaccination done in their villages.

He said that administration will soon start imposing restrictions, as was done to persuade people to get the first dose.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 10:15 PM IST