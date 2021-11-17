Madhya Pradesh: Avanti Hospital management policies are oppressive, apathetic, and arbitrary, alleged staff

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Fed up with the oppressive, apathetic and arbitrary policies of the Ujjain Charitable Trust, the workers of Avanti Hospital approached Chief Health and Medical Officer and Assistant Labour Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

They lodged their complaint alleging discriminative behaviour of the trust towards the staff of Avanti Hospital.

The Avanti Hospital at Indore- Ujjain bypass has been taken over by Ujjain Charitable trust over six months ago. The trust retained all the old staff which was working with the health facility.

But the workers here soon realised that that attitude of the Trust towards the employees at the Hospital had changed drastically within a span of four months.

The management has asked the Nursing staff to work eight hours during the day against the the standard work day of six hours during the day. The management also tweaked the working hours of the workers who report for the night shift, alleged workers.

Staff alleged that management asked to leave job without even bothering to settle the security amount- compelling them to stage a dharna against the Management.

The apathetic attitude of the management can be gauged from the fact that the staff were banned from consuming meals in the staff canteen. Their hostel rooms were also locked up, alleged a staff. Hospital staff personnel approached CHMO and assistant labour commissionerís office on Tuesday and lodged their complaints.

Casualty Staff Rajendra Singh Rathor alleged that the management has locked up hostel rooms of workers and has ordered asked them to work for extra hours without increasing their salaries.

The Hospital manager Sachin Joldev said that he has sent his response sent to the Collectorís office.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 12:01 PM IST