Madhya Pradesh: Covid, veils for Goddess Durga are in short supply

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the restrictions—especially the lockdown—that were enforced earlier this year for controlling the spurt of Covid-19 cases, the supply chain of veils offered to Goddess Durga during Navratri was badly disrupted and the items are now in short supply. Most people are unable to find the usual large range of veils for the Goddess. Usually, people procure a special veil (chunri) for the festival.

However, this time, due to time restrictions and fewer varieties, most people have to settle on whatever best is available.

Pundlik Jain, a vendor, says, “We usually procure items from Surat, but we’re not able to get them now.” He added that veils are bought in the range of Rs 5 to Rs 2,500. However, they are rarely available now.

For Navratri, Bengali artists come to prepare the idols. Earlier, 15 pandals were set up. But since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, there are only 6 pandals. “The number of artists has also come down from 25 to 12 artists in every pandal,” Manoj Pal and Anoop Das said.

There are idols from 1 foot to 15 feet.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, October 06, 2021, 01:21 AM IST