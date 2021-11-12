Madhya Pradesh: Covid vaccination camps in Alirajpur

Alirajpur (Madhya Pradesh): To achieve 100% vaccination in Alirajput district, collector Manoj Pushp and officials of Health and Revenue department are encouraging people to get vaccinated.

Pushp has ordered nodal officers to pursue beneficiaries for second dose of vaccine and tackle vaccination hesitancy prevailing in the rural areas.

He instructed the officials to monitor camps at ration shops, Anganwadi centres and Panchayat buildings and update the list of beneficiaries.

Pushp has appealed to the people to get vaccinated against Covid-19 as it is the only available form of protection against the pandemic.

