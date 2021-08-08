Madhya Pradesh: Courts to resume physical hearing on Monday

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After a hiatus of 16 months, physical hearing in courts will resume on Monday.

The regular functioning of the courts got disrupted in March, 2020 due to soaring cases of coronavirus. During the past 16 months, only urgent matters were heard through video conferencing.

But lately, order was issued for resuming natural way of functioning of courts from August 9. There will be both direct (face-to-face) and virtual (through video conferencing) hearings in the courts.

It will be mandatory for every person entering the court premises to follow the corona guidelines.

Before starting the functioning of the courts, the target was set for vaccinating maximum number of lawyers and judicial staff. For this, vaccination camps were organised in the district court and high court premises.

Advocate Amarsingh Rathore, deputy convener of High Court Bar Ad-hoc Committee, said that 97 per cent members of the High Court Bar Association have been vaccinated. Similarly, 95 per cent of the lawyers and judicial staff in the district courts have got the jabs.

According to District Court Ad-hoc Committee Convenor Kamal Gupta, it will be mandatory for the parties and lawyers to follow the corona guidelines in the district court premises. “Those who do not adhere to guidelines will not be allowed to enter the premises,” he added.