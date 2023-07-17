Madhya Pradesh: Court Grants Custody Of Two Kids To Father

Representational Image |

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): In one of its kind judgment, the court of additional district and sessions judge Rekha R Chandravanshi awarded custody of two kids to their father, instead of their mother.

Both children were living with their mother for almost five years. On Sunday, the police brought them from the village and produced them in the court. When the father and other members of the family started taking the children with them, eyes of people present on the campus turns teary. Mother and maternal grandmother also kept watching for a while.

Earlier, on December 11, 2019, court of the then additional district judge Rashmina Chaturvedi passed an order to hand over children's custody to their father and applicant in the case Dilip Mogia of Kalyanpura village of Badnawar tehsil in Dhar district.

Since then, despite repeated notices, the mother and the respondent Chandabai Mogia of Kasari Harod village in Taal police station limit in Ratlam district had handed them over to the father.

On Sunday, Taal police produced both the kids before the court, from where they were handed over to their father. According to information, both Dilip Mogia and Chandabai got married as per customs. The couple had two kids. But in 2018, a few days before Raksha Bandhan, the couple fought over some dirty pictures on Chandabai’s mobile phone. Angered by this, she went to her parent’s home on the pretext of Raksha Bandhan. The applicant tried to persuade her to return again and again, but in vain.

Later, he along with his father and other family members went to her place to persuade her, but failed. Meanwhile, on April 14, 2019, the Taal police came to applicant's Kalyanpura village with a search warrant and took both the children from Dilip’s place and presented them before the SDM Alot. They were later handed over to their mother. Since then both the children were staying with their mother.