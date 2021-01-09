Madhya Pradesh: Court announces life imprisonment to woman, paramour for killing her husband; one more convicted

Neemuch: Neemuch session court on Friday sentenced life imprisonment to three including a woman for killing her husband, district prosecution officer Jagdish Chouhan said.

Court found Sanjubai (30), wife of Mohan Bramhane of Chippa village under Ratangarh police station limit, Salman alias Sallu (30) son of Ikhlak Hussein Pathan of Kumar Mohallah, under Ratangarh police limit and Sharafat alias Kalu (34) son of Abdul Rafique of Nabi Darwaza under Ratangarh police station, were found guilty under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offense) of Indian Penal Code.

Manoj was found dead on the road between Jamuniya and Semli Choudhary village. Following this, Ratangarh police registered a case against unidentified persons and began an investigation into the matter.

DPO Chouhan informed that Sanjubai had an illicit relationship with Salman and deceased Manoj came to know about that.

Accused Sanjubai decided to eliminate her husband so that she could live with her paramour. She planned Mohan’s murder along with Salman and Sharafat. On June 24, 2018, accused Sanjubai went to one of her relative places at Javi village to attend a marriage function there.

Later in the evening, Manoj on his motorcycle moved to Javi village. Meanwhile, between Jamuniya and Semli Choudhary village, accused duo Salman and Sharafat intercepted his way and struggled him to dead and threw the body on the road just to show it was an accident case.

Meanwhile, a post-mortem report revealed the cause of death. Based on a WhatsApp chat between Manju and her paramour Salman, as well as tower location of Salman and Sharafat at the time of case and other evidences helped local police to crack the case.

Police tabled challan before the court and based on evidence presented and confession of accused, the trio were convicted.