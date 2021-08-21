Madhya Pradesh: Couple consume poison

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth and his girlfriend reportedly consumed some poisonous substance in Simrol area on Saturday. The condition of the couple is stated to be out of danger.

Simrol police station in charge Dharmendra Shivhare said that one Pawan and Sonali of Berchha village were rushed to the hospital after they allegedly consumed poison at a farm.

It is said that Pawan resides here with his maternal uncle and met the girl a few months ago. The police are trying to take the statements of the couple to know the reason for such a step.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:52 AM IST