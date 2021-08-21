e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:47 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh: National Security Guard mock drill at Sayaji Hotel

A platoon of over 120 commandos distributed in three teams of 40 commandos each took over the hotel and conducted the mock-drill.
Staff Reporter
File Photo

File Photo

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Over 120 National Security Guard Commandos conducted a mock-drill in Sayaji Hotel on Friday.

As part of the drill, two blasts were done at around 11:30 am in the hotel which created panic among the people inside the building as well as among the people outside the building.

A platoon of over 120 commandos distributed in three teams of 40 commandos each took over the hotel and conducted the mock-drill.

In the beginning of the drill, they covered the entire premises of the hotel. One platoon of the commandos reached at the terrace of the hotel and informed other platoons about the presence of terrorist inside a hotel room. Soon after, a few teams of commandos started moving towards the room and neutralised the terrorist.

The NSG will carry out mock drills at IIT, IIM and few hotels in Vijay Nagar. They are conducting such mock drill in several cities of the country.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Police to take back woman to Bangladesh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 12:47 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING

Free Press Journal