Madhya Pradesh: Couple brings banking in Sukhpuri village through CSC

Khargone (Madhya Pradesh): A couple from Sukhpuri village in Khargone has proved the adage -- perseverance, patience and hard work always pay off – right.

Reena Bramhane and her husband Mukesh Bramhane are operating a common service centre (CSC) in the village that not only helps villagers but also caters to their banking needs.

Sukhpuri is a small village in Bhagwanpura block of Khargone. The village mostly has farmers and labourers. The villagers had to travel to Dhulkot, about 10 kilometres from their village, to resolve issues pertaining to banking or any other financial transaction. In banks, villagers have to stand in long queues for hours to withdraw their wages or to get their Ayushman Card.

But things have now changed, thanks to Reena and her husband, who are running the CSC for the last one year in the village which is home to around 300 families.

Now if there is some work related to bank or any financial transaction, they do it immediately through CSC. Along with this, facilities like applying online for government schemes have also been made available in villages.

Both Mukesh and Reena started the CSC centre about a year ago and now it is functioning like a mini-bank nowadays.

Sharing their journey and how it started, the couple with a broad smile on their faces said that Mukesh, who is a class XII pass out, used to do farming and labour work to earn livelihood.

After marriage, his wife Reena Bramhane, who is a graduate, decided to lend a helping hand to Mukesh. She took a loan of Rs 1 lakh from Durga Self-Help Group of the village. She knew a little about computer work and Mukesh encouraged got her admission in MSW course for further studies.

In 2020-21, after training from Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI), the training institute of Bank of India, the couple took a loan and purchased a laptop, a smart mobile, two printer-cum-photocopy machines and a lamination machine with this amount and gradually started work in the village.

Initially, they got a lukewarm response as villagers were afraid of losing money. However, situation has now changed.

Now, apart from the old age pension, payment of wages, pensions, PM Awas Scheme, PM Kisan and opening of bank accounts are being done smoothly by the CSC.

Reena is currently in the final year of MSW. Mukesh too has started helping her with the work.

Reena carries out 200 to 250 transactions per month. Although, the amount is less, the couple is satisfied. Both husband and wife together are earning around Rs 8,000 to 10,000 per month and most importantly villagers don’t need to travel other places for digital transaction anymore.