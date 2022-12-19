Madhya Pradesh: Couple and two others booked for grabbing army officer’s plot

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rajendra Nagar police booked a couple and two others for grabbing an army officer’s plot, police said on Sunday. The accused have also constructed a house on that land and were living there.

When the complainant came to know of the incident, he complained to the police. The main accused was arrested and is being questioned. Police station in-charge Ajay Mishra said that Colonel Vasudev complained that he had bought a plot in a colony under the Rajendra Nagar area in 2010. As he was in defence service, he did not visit his plot. In 2016-17, he came to know that someone had grabbed his plot using forged documents and constructed a house there.

He reached the police station and complained. The police have registered a case under the relevant section of the IPC and started an investigation into the case. TI said that the accused had prepared forged documents to construct the house on the land. The main accused named Arvind Gurjar has been arrested. He along with his wife and two others were involved in the crime.