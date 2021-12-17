Madhya Pradesh: Cops rush hit and run victim to hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Showing their promptness and humanity, police rescued a pedestrian injured by an unidentified vehicle on Thursday evening in the Azad Nagar area.

Police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi said that police saw an injured man lying on the side of the road. He was bleeding profusely and he needed urgent medical attention.

The police called an ambulance and rushed him to a city hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

SHO Tripathi said that an unidentified vehicle collided with the man and after hitting him, fled from the scene. He had received serious injuries on his head and passersby covered his head with cloth to stop his bleeding.

Published on: Friday, December 17, 2021, 01:49 AM IST