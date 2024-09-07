Madhya Pradesh: Container Crashes Into Trolley, Both Vehicles Engulfed In Flames; No Loss Of Life Reported | Representative pic

Dhamnod (Madhya Pradesh): A major accident occurred Saturday morning at Ganpati Ghat, often referred to as the 'death ghat', within the Dhamnod police station limits of Dhar district. A container truck (RJ 06 BB 7178), coming from Indore, lost control due to brake failure and collided with a trolley (MP 06 HC 2720) from behind. The collision caused an immediate fire in the container, which later spread to the trolley, turning the scene into a fiery disaster.

Local villagers sprang into action, rescuing the container driver moments before the fire intensified. Despite their efforts, both vehicles were soon engulfed in flames. Fire brigade teams from Dhamnod and Maheshwar arrived on the scene 45 minutes later and managed to control the blaze. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in this incident.

Union minister of state for women and child development Savitri Thakur along with NHAI officials are expected to visit Ganpati Ghat in the wake of this accident. They will inspect the ongoing construction of a new nine-kilometre road, which is intended to improve safety at this treacherous stretch, notorious for frequent accidents.

This accident comes just days after a tragedy in which a mother and son lost their lives at the same location when a brake failure caused a trolley to hit their car, leading to a fatal crash. Local authorities are under pressure to find solutions to prevent further accidents on this dangerous route.