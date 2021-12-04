Madhya Pradesh: Consent of parents for attending college must for students

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Like schools, Department of Higher Education (DAVV) has made it mandatory for students to obtain written consent of their parents for attending colleges in offline mode.

“Based on the declaration form by the students and written consent of their parents /guardians permission will be granted for attending the college. One-time consent by the parent/guardian will be applicable for the entire session,” a circular issued by additional secretary (higher education) Viren Singh Bhalvi said.

Through an order dated November 18, DHE had permitted classes with full 100 per cent occupancy of students in all universities and colleges in the state.

However, the threat of Omicron variant of Covid-19 made many think that the government would go back on its decision of classes with 100 per cent occupancy in institutions of higher education in the state.

The government did not revoke the decision, but added certain condition of operation of universities and colleges in the state.

The DHE circularr states that it is mandatory for all students and staff above 18 years of age to get both doses of the vaccine.

“The principal will ensure that such teaching, non-teaching staff and students who have not received both the doses of vaccines, take the shot before reporting to campus. In respect of students who have not completed 18 years of age, it should be ensured that they are completely healthy,” the circular adds.

DHE stated that it should be ensured that the body temperature of all staff and students is taken at the entrance of the campus. “Wearing of masks, sanitising hands and following physical distance should be mandatory in the educational premises. Covid-19 guidelines will be in force in library, hostel and mess,” the circular reads.

“In the context of coronavirus and new variant (Omicron), it will be ensured that the guidelines issued by the Government of India, World Health Organisation, state government and health department from time to time are strictly followed on universities and college campuses,” the circular states.

ALSO READ Madhya Pradesh: Man and his father died in train accident in Hoshangabad

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 01:34 AM IST