Madhya Pradesh: Congressmen host meet to show solidarity with party in Jaora

Jaora: In order to discuss current political scenario prevailing in the state as well as for solidarity with party, scores of Congress leaders and the workers from Jaora held a meeting.

The political developments in the state have taken a drastic turn after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined BJP about a week back- after being expelled from Congress.

Scindia's partner late Mahendra Singh Kalukheda’s younger brother, KK Singh Kalukheda also joined BJP along with some of his supporters.

There was a talk in the city that this would also have an impact on City’s Congress, but according to sources these developments have not dented the party’s city unit much.

On March 16 a meeting of Congress workers was organised at Paper Pehalwan Kua where the party workers spoke about strengthening the Congress and show of solidarity in the time of crisis.

The party workers said that the present time is a time of crisis, in such a situation, all Congressmen should rise above factionalism and act in the party's interest. In addition to the leaders, 300-400 workers were present in the meeting.

City Congress president Pawan Chaurasia, youth leader Varun Shrotri were present. Ex-state secretary of Congress Yusuf Kadapa , district acting president Dharmchand Chopra, senior Congress leader Harinarayan Arora, ex-Youth Congress president Yaksha Md. Yusuf were absent from the meeting.