Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers hold ‘Satyagraha’ in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Party workers on Sunday observed “Satyagraha” at MLA office to protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from the Lok Sabha after conviction in criminal defamation case. Party block president Rajendra Gadwe said that Gandhi was raising the issue of misuse of central agencies (ED, CBI), collapsing democracy, exploitation of poor, unprivileged women, dalits, plight of farmers, corruption, benefits extended to Adani by centre.

To suppress Rahul Gandhi’s voice, a decision was taken to terminate his membership from the Lok Sabha, he alleged. The country is heading towards dictatorship, which needs to be saved at earliest, said Gadwe, adding that Congress has always envisioned development by fighting for the rights of the common man.

MLA representative Prashant Sen, Ishrat Pathan, former councilor Prince Sharma and other leaders, party workers also participated in the ‘Satyagraha’.

