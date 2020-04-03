Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers continue to resign after Jyotiraditya Scindia join BJP

Badnawar: Several Congress workers from the constituency filed their resignations together on Thursday.

Ex-spokesman Manoj Solanki said that we have resigned voluntarily from our posts and primary membership in the Congress after being hurt by the disregard and humiliation in the party for our senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and ex- MLA Rajavardhan Singh Dattigaon. They have sent their resignation to the state Congress president and have also forwarded the e-mail to ex-Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Block Congress president Dinesh Girwal, youth Congress president Vikram Patel, leaders Vijay Singh Panwar, Atmaram Jat, Dharmendra Sinh Nathavat, Manoj Solanki, Sanjay Rathore, and Radheshyam Patidar and others have resigned.

Those who have resigned have all been associated with Dattigaon Congress for a long time and are considered to be his staunch supporters. It is not clear yet whether they will join BJP or support Dattigaon in formation of his own group.