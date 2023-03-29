Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers burn PM's effigy over Rahul issue in Badnawar

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed here at Badi Chowpatty locality in Badnawar after both Congress and BJP workers entered into a clash over protest on disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the police timely intervened into the matter and controlled the situation after separating both Congress and BJP workers. However, Congress workers managed to succeed in burning the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to information, Congress workers earlier decided to stage protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. Party workers performed Satyagraha in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Janpad Panchayat premises and later they went to Badi Chowpatty with an effigy of PM Modi.

While the workers were raising slogans, BJP workers also came there on motorcycles and started raising slogans. Before the situation could move out of control, policemen separated the two sides.

The effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was being brought in the car, was seized. But only then some workers reached the bridge from another side with another effigy and started burning it there. The policemen again rushed to the spot and seized that effigy too.