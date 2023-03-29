 Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers burn PM's effigy over Rahul issue in Badnawar
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Congress workers burn PM's effigy over Rahul issue in Badnawar

Madhya Pradesh: Congress workers burn PM's effigy over Rahul issue in Badnawar

According to information, Congress workers earlier decided to stage protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 09:33 PM IST
article-image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Tension prevailed here at Badi Chowpatty locality in Badnawar after both Congress and BJP workers entered into a clash over protest on disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, the police timely intervened into the matter and controlled the situation after separating both Congress and BJP workers. However, Congress workers managed to succeed in burning the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to information, Congress workers earlier decided to stage protest against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification. Party workers performed Satyagraha in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in the Janpad Panchayat premises and later they went to Badi Chowpatty with an effigy of PM Modi.

While the workers were raising slogans, BJP workers also came there on motorcycles and started raising slogans. Before the situation could move out of control, policemen separated the two sides.

The effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which was being brought in the car, was seized. But only then some workers reached the bridge from another side with another effigy and started burning it there. The policemen again rushed to the spot and seized that effigy too.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: 23-year-old girl found dead under suspicious circumstances in Badnawar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

News Diary Ratlam: 44 MSME units receive grant worth Rs 3 crore

News Diary Ratlam: 44 MSME units receive grant worth Rs 3 crore

Madhya Pradesh: Social organisations submit memorandum in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Social organisations submit memorandum in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: River stench increases disease outbreak in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: River stench increases disease outbreak in Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Police take out flag march ahead of Ram Navami in Khargone

Madhya Pradesh: Police take out flag march ahead of Ram Navami in Khargone

Ladli Behna Yojana: Lack of online KYC deters beneficiaries from registration in Khargone

Ladli Behna Yojana: Lack of online KYC deters beneficiaries from registration in Khargone