Madhya Pradesh: 23-year-old girl found dead under suspicious circumstances in Badnawar

Representative Image

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A 23-year-old girl from Badnawar was found dead under mysterious circumstances late Saturday night, police said. Police said that the girl was found in an unconscious state near a poultry farm near the under construction four-lane road passing through Badi Chowpatty on Saturday around 10 pm.

The girl was taken to the civil hospital in 108 ambulance, where on duty doctors declared her dead on arrival.

TI Vishwadeep Singh Parihar Parihar and his team visited the site and inspected the spot.Police have registered a case under Section 174 of CrPC and began investigation. Post-mortem was conducted on Sunday afternoon. As per the preliminary investigation, the girl had bruises on neck and eye and a broken arm. Suspicious death of the girl has triggered a lot of anger among the locals. A large number of people had gathered outside the hospital demanding a fair investigation into the incident.

Even after a post-mortem was conducted at the hospital, the family refused to take the body, demanding another PM from a panel of doctors of another hospital.

In the evening, SDM Megha Panwar, SDOP Shersingh Bhuria and TI Parihar reached the hospital and pacified the girl’s relatives. They thereafter took the body for the last rites. Sources claimed that the girl was residing with a youth of different caste for some time.

Read Also Madhya Pradesh: District Cong prez to host mass marriage ceremony in Badnawar