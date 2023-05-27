Madhya Pradesh: Congress will be back in govt after polls, says Digvijaya Singh

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Congress national general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Saturday took BJP government to task while addressing reporters in Khandwa.

Former chief minister expressed confidence that Congress would form government in the state in 2023.

Taking a dig at BJP government, Congress leader said that during pandemics, income of every person decreased, but the market capitalisation of industrialists increased rapidly.

He also questioned whether the BJP government brought back black money after 2014 or not?

Singh said that during Congress rule in the state, the panchayats were looking after mines. Mining Corporation used to allot lease of mines situated in the basin of Narmada, but the BJP turned it into a business.

Illegal mining was being done on large scale in Narmada basin. As a result, even after court ban on mining huge pits were littered everywhere in the basin.

He also questioned frequent disturbance of communal harmony in Nimar and Malwa region, stating that BJP killing Sanatan tradition to win elections and was working against the minority community.

Singh said that when he was the state chief minister, there was a debt of Rs 23,000 crore on the state, it now stood at Rs 3.5 lakh-crore. Corruption was at its peak in the entire state. “We brought MNREGA for the poor, but now it has been made difficult. Unable to get jobs at home, labourers were migrating to other places.

Former Mandhata MLA Rajnarayan Singh Purni, Burhanpur independent MLA Surendra Singh Thakur, district in-charge Kailash Kundal and others were present.