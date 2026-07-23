Madhya Pradesh Congress Wants NTA Dissolution | File Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh Congress on Wednesday accused the Central government of failing to safeguard the country's examination system, alleging that repeated paper leaks, delayed recruitment and rising unemployment have jeopardised the future of millions of students.

Addressing a press conference at the Indore Press Club, former minister and former Madhya Pradesh Youth Congress president Priyavrat Singh, former Deputy Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Hina Kawre, City Congress president Chintu Chouksey and state spokesperson Amit Chourasia said the party's Chhatron Ki Goonj campaign aims to highlight students' concerns across the country.

The leaders alleged that students participating in a peaceful march to Parliament in Delhi were met with police action instead of a resolution to their demands. They claimed police resorted to a lathi charge, women protesters were misbehaved with, and several students were injured.

They also criticised the detention of Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, KC Venugopal and other opposition leaders while they were marching towards the Prime Minister's residence to raise students' issues.

The Congress leaders further alleged that 152 paper leak incidents over the past 12 years had affected more than 7.5 crore students, resulting in cancelled examinations, delayed results and stalled recruitment.

Citing NEET-UG 2026 as an example, they claimed the alleged paper leak forced the examination to be conducted again and raised serious concerns over transparency in the evaluation process.