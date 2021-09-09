Madhya Pradesh: Congress to hold health camp on September 16

Mundi (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party organised a meeting on Wednesday in regards to a free check up camp that will be organised on September 16 by Subhash Foundation in Manglik Bhavan in Shivpuri Mohalla.

The meeting was attended by Congress activists from across the district. The information was provided about various facilities that would be available in the camp. Cardiologists, gynaecologists, general physicians, paediatricians, orthopedicians and eye specialists will be present in the camp. The patients are supposed to bring their old reports with them when they come for a check-up.

Omkar Patel and Prashant Barche who came from Khandwa district, gave detailed information in the meeting. There will be arrangements for tea and poha for the patients.

Arun Yadav and Sachin Yadav from Subhash Foundation will be present in the camp. Sabal Singh Nayak, Uttam Pal Singh, Salim Gauri and others were present in the meeting.

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:22 AM IST