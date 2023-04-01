Madhya Pradesh: Congress slams budget, calls it ‘hoax on residents’ in Mandsaur

Representative Image |

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Congress leaders slammed budget of Mandsaur Municipal Council as a ‘hoax on residents’. The Council presented estimated budget of Rs 483.32 crore on Friday.

As the budget was tabled, councilors expressed resentment over non-acknowledgement of Revenue Committee chairperson Kaushalya Bandhwar in the booklet. Leader of Opposition Rafat Payami termed it ‘a hoax on residents’ and sought detailed expenditure of water supply equipment (Rs 1.9 crore) and agricultural expenditure. The Chief Municipal Officer, accounts officer and municipal president, however, preferred not to respond to the demand.

Councilors termed the budget as a mere illusion of figures citing various shortcomings. The estimated expenditure of advertising tax is Rs 25 lakh but actual expenditure in 2022 is only Rs 93,494.

Expenditure on cattle registration (cattle market) is being said to be Rs 6 lakh against actual amount of Rs 3.31 lakh, they said.

Councilors Sangeeta Goswami, Pinky KamleshSoni and Tarun Sharma said they would continue to protest against the government in the interest of residents.