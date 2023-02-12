Madhya Pradesh: Congress secures president, vice-president posts in Rajgarh municipal council

Representative Image |

Rajgarh (Madhya Pradesh): Elections to the posts of president, vice president of Rajgarh municipal council concluded on Sunday, in which, Sawera Jaiswal (ward no 11) and Deepak Jain (ward no 5) from Congress Party have been elected as president and vice-president.

According to information, Congress candidate Sawera Jaiswal and BJP Ritu Soni filed their nominations to the post of president to presiding Officer Tehsildar Dinesh Sonaratiya, in which, Jaiswal got 9 votes out of 15 and elected as president.

Deepak Jain (congress) from ward no 5 and Anjali Jaiswal, a rebel candidate from Congress Ward no 12 presented their nomination for vice president post.

BJP did not field its candidate while extended support to Rebel candidate. In which, Jain emerged victorious and elected as vice president, while bagging 8 of 15 votes, throat-cut competition. Party workers erupted into a celebratory mood after Congress swept in Sardarpur as well as Rajgarh.

Former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, former MP representative Rajendra Purohit, newly elected Sardarpur president Meenakshi Grewal, vice president Shailendra Chauhan extending best wishes, said that Congress will remain committed to development in region.

