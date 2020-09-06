Madhya Pradesh: Congress roots for parents of school children in Alot

Alot: Amid the ongoing pandemic, almost everyone is facing a financial crisis. But it seems that private schools are least concerned with the problems of parents and are pressuring them to pay tuition fees.

Since the last five months online classes have been conducted by the schools as all the schools and colleges are shut due to COVID-19. All the trades and businesses are suffering due to the pandemic and people are really upset.

To add to their troubles, schools are calling them and demanding fees. Youth Congress has criticised this attitude of private schools and has submitted a memorandum to SDM ML Arya.

They have explained the whole issue in the memo and have remarked that who will be responsible if due to such pressure for fee, if any student or guardian takes a wrong step. They have appealed to all the schools to voluntarily waive off the school fee or else they will be forced to protest against them.

City Congress president Abhinav Nigam while giving the memorandum to SDM Arya said, that if these problems are not resolved within eight days and if the fee is not waived off by the schools, then the Congress will be forced to take strong action.

Teachers sport black ribbon, submit 8-point memo in Nagda

Nagda-unit of Madhya Pradesh Visiting Non-Governmental Teaching Union boycotted Teachers Day and protested against the government and education policies by tying a black ribbon and demanded to reimburse RTE for the session 2018-19 and 2019-20.

In order to get resolutions for the problems of schools, under the leadership of union president Sarvesh Singh Kushwaha, Narendra Singh Gautam, Ganesh Patidar, Sunil Kumar Bhave and Shailendra Trivedi, eight-point memorandum was submitted to to MP Anil Ferozia, MLA Dilip Singh Gurjar, former MLA Dilip Singh Shekhawat and SDM Purushottam Kumar.

To this an assurance was given that the MP of Ujjain and Ex- MLA will meet the Chief Minister and Education Minister and will come up with a solution as soon as possible. It was assured that MLA Gurjar will raise questions in the assembly in this context.

Over a telephonic discussion with DPC Ujjain they were assured that within 7 days RTE fee would be paid. School directors Ishwar Lal Sharma, Sunil Kumar Rawal, Narayan Dhakad etc were present on the occasion.