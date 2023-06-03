Madhya Pradesh: Congress protests outside Wonder Cement, soya plant for jobs to local

FP Photo

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): Congress workers from Badnawar and its adjoining areas staged protest in front of Wonder Cement plant and soya plant in Kherwas demanding 75% reservation for local youth in employment. They submitted a memorandum to factory management and tehsildar.

The memorandum alleged that RK Group's Wonder Cement Plant and Soya Plant were ignoring local unemployed youths.

Two-third of working staff was from other states. Even security guard was appointed from outside through agency of another state.

There was a provision to give 75% employment in industry to locals of the area, but it was flouted by Wonder Cement Plant and Soya Plant thus resulting in protest.

Their main demand was that 75% jobs should be given to local unemployed youth and 100% recruitment in security guards should be at the local level.

Senior Congress leader and former district president GP Singh and others were present.