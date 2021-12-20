Madhya Pradesh: Congress, locals demand repair of road in Sendhwa

Sendhwa (Madhya Pradesh): Mandal Congress president Amit Gurjar, Congress leaders, workers and people staged a demonstration on the main road near Laxmi Mandir on Sunday.

They were demanding repair of main road passing through Sendhwa Nagar.

Gurjar and Congress leader Prince Sharma said that the main road of the city from old RTO barrier to Ambedkar Colony and from Sendhwa College to Mechanic Nagar Peepaldhar has become very dilapidated. There are big potholes on the road which make the area accident prone. Locals are facing respiratory issues due to the dust on the road, they added.

They said that, they have already given a memorandum to sub-divisional officer and concerned authorities but no serious actions have been taken so far. Big protest will be done in the future if swift action is not taken, they added.

They said that, they are against asphalt road construction as there is no drainage system on either side of the road and asphaltisation, if done, will become dilapidated in no time. Instead, they demand for RCC road construction. A signature campaign was also launched by Congress leaders, workers and citizens for the construction of the said road.

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 12:05 AM IST