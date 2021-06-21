Madhya Pradesh: Congress legislator demands probe into action against social activist for pointing corruption in Ram temple renovation in Khachrod

Khachrod (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Nagda - Khachrod assembly constituency Dilip Singh Gurjar has accused state government of violating fundamental rights of RTI activist Bakulesh Jain by framing him in a fake case under IT Act.
Gurjar said Jain’s case is a perfect example about how BJP crushes democracy by framing people who raise voice on behalf of people and question corruption practices of those in power.
According to Gurjar, social activist Bakulesh Jain has pointed out corruption of Rs 58 lakh in renovation of Ram temple in Khachrod. To silence him, he was framed in a false case.
Accusing local police of ignoring the directives of Supreme Court, Gurjar said local police registered a false case under Sections 67, 68, 69 of IT Act. In such cases, the order issued by High Court directs to grant bail in offenses punishable with less than 7 years at police station.
The accused involved in such cases earlier have been given bail at police station. However, Jain was picked up from his house and brought to police station.
After that, a case was registered after preparing the complaint. Apart from not giving benefit of bail to Jain, Section 295 of IPC has been imposed against norm for registering a case under Section 505 of IPC and on report of third person.
The MLA condemned the case filed against Bakulesh Jain and demanded that superintendent of police should investigate the matter.