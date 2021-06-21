Madhya Pradesh: Congress legislator demands probe into action against social activist for pointing corruption in Ram temple renovation in Khachrod

Khachrod (Ujjain district, Madhya Pradesh): Congress MLA from Nagda - Khachrod assembly constituency Dilip Singh Gurjar has accused state government of violating fundamental rights of RTI activist Bakulesh Jain by framing him in a fake case under IT Act.

Gurjar said Jain’s case is a perfect example about how BJP crushes democracy by framing people who raise voice on behalf of people and question corruption practices of those in power.

According to Gurjar, social activist Bakulesh Jain has pointed out corruption of Rs 58 lakh in renovation of Ram temple in Khachrod. To silence him, he was framed in a false case.