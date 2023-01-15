Madhya Pradesh: Congress leaders should have taken ‘Kshama Yatra’ for their sins, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a quip at Congress ‘Hath Jodo Yatra’ in Dhar, the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that instead of the Yatra, the Congress leaders should take out ‘Kshama yatra’ for the sins they committed in the past.

Kamal Nath’s 15-month long government was busy in loot in the state and now he the PCC chief was busy on twitter, said Chouhan while addressing a public gathering in Dhar on Sunday organised to garner support for the BJP candidates in the upcoming local body elections in the district.

Congress stopped many public welfare schemes started by the BJP government in the past, said CHouhan, adding that the Congress turned Vallabh Bhawan in Bhopal into the den of touts, who openly looted the state during 15-month Congress government tenure.

Chouhan also enumerated the development work undertaken by the government and welfare schemes launched in the state.

Recalling the recently concluded Global Investor Summit (GIS) held in Indore, chief minister said that proposal of investments of more than Rs 15 lakh crores have been received and out of this, investments of around Rs 1.5 lakh crore will be done in Dhar and more than two lakh people will get jobs in future.