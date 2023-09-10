Madhya Pradesh: Congress Leader’s Picture On BJP Banner In Khandwa; Cong Demands Action

FP Photo

Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh): Scores of Congress leaders demanded an FIR against an unidentified person after they saw Congress leader’s picture on BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra banner. They demanded action against the BJP leaders as well.

However, as soon as the matter came to light, BJP leaders cut the picture of the Congress leader with a blade. But the topic of discussion in political circles is how the picture of the Congress leader was put on the BJP banner.

According to sources, former Khategaon MLA Kailash Kundal, who is the Congress general secretary and is in-charge of Khandwa, Burhanpur district. His photo was put in the hoardings of BJP in Dhangaon village located on the Indore-Ichchapur highway.

The banner was installed by BJP's Backward Front state general secretary Santosh Rathore.

Congress considered this incident objectionable and lodged a complaint at Dhangaon police station. Congress workers like Omkareshwar Block Secretary Zakir Hussain, Jitendra Verma, Ashok, Bhagirath, and Mehmood Khan were present.

Notably, BJP’s Jan Aashirwad Yatra was taken out in Dhangaon village of Mandhata assembly constituency. In which an attempt was made to tarnish the image of former Congress party MLA, now district in-charge Kailash Kundal by putting his picture on BJP banners.

Congress workers of Dhangaon passed the information to the police station in-charge. Immediately the picture was cut from the poster with a blade. Meanwhile, Kundal called it a political conspiracy and said that he would go to court against the BJP leader who put up the poster.

